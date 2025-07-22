Space for Everyone: Impact Report

Five years ago, The Planetary Society made a commitment to our members, to ourselves, and to the passion for exploration we all share. We built a new plan for the future, called Space for Everyone, to define our priorities and the frontiers of our work in a way never done before. After laying out our mission — “empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration” — we drilled down on three core enterprises to focus our efforts around:

Explore Worlds: Increase discoveries about the worlds of our solar system and beyond.

Find Life: Elevate the search for life as a space exploration priority.

Defend Earth: Decrease the risk of Earth being hit by an asteroid or comet.

These goals aren’t new — we have always been committed to them, ever since Carl Sagan co-founded The Planetary Society 45 years ago. But by explicitly naming these enterprises and elevating them as priorities, we gave ourselves the tools to become bolder space advocates, to advance science more efficiently, and to reach broader audiences for our grassroots work. The Space for Everyone framework has brought our members together in new ways, and it’s helped us become a stronger organization.

There is no better proof of this than the impact The Planetary Society has made over the past five years.

