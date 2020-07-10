Our ancestors – your ancestors – were the humans who ventured far from home, climbed over the next hill, and sailed beyond the horizon. That’s why you’re with The Planetary Society. Together, we are advancing space exploration. Together, we are more influential and more powerful than any one individual can be. Together, we are shaping humankind’s future in space.

We call this strategic framework Space for Everyone. It’s our commitment to you, the explorer. In it we outline our priorities for organizational decision making through 2023 and beyond. In the coming months and years, you can expect more opportunities to participate in the great adventure of space. If we search for and discover life on another world, if we deflect a streaking asteroid before it impacts Earth, if we find out more about our origin and place among the stars, it will not be one individual that makes these things happen. It will be a society of people who believe that space exploration is a worthy use of our intellect and treasure. By harnessing our collective passion, we can change the course of history.