What's up for the week of 9 August
The Perseid meteor shower peaks next week on 11 and 12 August, with increased activity several days before and after. The most meteors will appear after midnight, but it’s worth looking up throughout the night. In the evening western sky, you can still spot bright Jupiter and yellowish Saturn to its left, with Mars rising later in the night. Venus shines bright in the eastern dawn sky.
What's next
12 and 13 August: Perseid Meteor Shower
22 September: September Equinox
8 and 9 October: Draconid Meteor Shower
21 and 22 October: Orionid Meteor Shower
17 and 18 November: Leonid Meteor Shower
