What's up for the week of 9 August

The Perseid meteor shower peaks next week on 11 and 12 August, with increased activity several days before and after. The most meteors will appear after midnight, but it’s worth looking up throughout the night. In the evening western sky, you can still spot bright Jupiter and yellowish Saturn to its left, with Mars rising later in the night. Venus shines bright in the eastern dawn sky.

Current sky chart, northern hemisphere
Current sky chart, northern hemisphere This chart shows constellations, planets, and bright stars visible an hour after sunset from the northern hemisphere for the week of 9 August 2020. Minneapolis, Minnesota (45 degrees north) is used as a reference city. Stellarium
Current sky chart, southern hemisphere
Current sky chart, southern hemisphere This chart shows constellations, planets, and bright stars visible an hour after sunset from the southern hemisphere for the week of 9 August 2020. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (23 degrees south) is used as a reference city. Stellarium

Need an interactive sky chart?
Check out Stellarium for web, desktop, Apple, or Android

What's next

12 and 13 August: Perseid Meteor Shower

22 September: September Equinox

8 and 9 October: Draconid Meteor Shower

21 and 22 October: Orionid Meteor Shower

17 and 18 November: Leonid Meteor Shower

