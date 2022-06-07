What is a supermoon?

You may have seen headlines about a strawberry supermoon happening on June 14, but what exactly does that mean?

Basically, a supermoon is when the full Moon appears larger than usual. This happens roughly once a year when the full Moon falls near the point where the Moon is closest in its orbit to Earth.

The Moon’s 27-day orbit around the Earth is not perfectly circular. Its distance to Earth varies between 363,300 and 405,500 kilometers (226,000 and 253,000 miles). When the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, it appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter to observers on Earth.

Because the Moon's closest point lasts for a while, we'll usually get a couple of supermoons in a row although they won't look the exact same.