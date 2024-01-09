Online courses
Available courses
Space Advocacy 101
Learn how to be a top-performing space advocate
This course, taught by The Planetary Society’s Chief of Space Policy, Casey Dreier, will help you become a top-performing space advocate. Through videos, written content, quizzes, and assignments, you will learn about the internal workings of NASA, how Congress develops major space legislation, and the best communication strategies for engaging with your elected officials in support of space science and exploration.
Asteroid Defense 101
An introduction to asteroids, impacts, and what we can do to prevent them
This course, taught by The Planetary Society’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Bruce Betts, will introduce you to the threat of asteroid impacts, the history of asteroid impacts on Earth, asteroids and comets in general, and The Planetary Society's five-step plan to prevent impacts. At the end of the course you'll be presented with resources to learn more, and encouraged to share what you've learned with others.