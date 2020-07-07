Planetary Society logo
Our Impact

Our members and supporters directly support space science and exploration. Every quarter, we publish a report on your impact in our member magazine, The Planetary Report.

A Successful Day of Action

Your Impact: June 2020 Solstice

We're celebrating a successful Day of Action in Washington D.C., remembering SETI@home, and looking forward to LightSail 2's extended mission.

Višnjan Observatory

Your Impact: March Equinox 2020

Celebrating Shoemaker Grant winners, Society awards, and volunteer efforts around the world.

Members Gather at the LightSail 2 Launch

Your Impact: December Solstice 2019

Bill Nye revels in 4 decades of bringing space to everyone, and we celebrate our global membership.

Crowd watching the launch of LightSail 2

Your Impact: September Equinox 2019

Your LightSail 2 spacecraft is in space, controlling its orbit solely on the power of sunlight.

Solar system montage with eight planets

Your Impact: June Solstice 2019

The first of two new columns rounds up all the ways Society members are making a difference for space.