Our Impact
Our members and supporters directly support space science and exploration. Every quarter, we publish a report on your impact in our member magazine, The Planetary Report.
Your Impact: June 2020 Solstice
We're celebrating a successful Day of Action in Washington D.C., remembering SETI@home, and looking forward to LightSail 2's extended mission.
Your Impact: March Equinox 2020
Celebrating Shoemaker Grant winners, Society awards, and volunteer efforts around the world.
Your Impact: December Solstice 2019
Bill Nye revels in 4 decades of bringing space to everyone, and we celebrate our global membership.
Your Impact: September Equinox 2019
Your LightSail 2 spacecraft is in space, controlling its orbit solely on the power of sunlight.
Your Impact: June Solstice 2019
The first of two new columns rounds up all the ways Society members are making a difference for space.