Your impact: June solstice 2023

Meet the newest STEP Grant winners

The Planetary Society’s Science and Technology Empowered by the Public (STEP) Grants were introduced in 2021 to support projects that advance our core interests of exploring other worlds, finding life, and defending Earth from dangerous asteroids. The first two grants were awarded in 2022, and today, we are proud to announce the second set of winners.



The Planetary Society is thrilled to announce the 2023 awardees of the Science and Technology Empowered by the Public (STEP) Grants. Selected through an open international competition, the recipients are Dr. Andrew Palmer, leading a project to evaluate food production systems for deep space exploration, and Dr. Jacob Buffo, who will investigate hypersaline lakes that serve as analogs for various planetary bodies.

Dr. Palmer’s team from the Florida Institute of Technology received $50,000 USD to compare the growth of three types of food plants in hydroponics and regolith environments in an effort to understand which method would best support long-term space travel. The project aims to address gaps in knowledge about the most sustainable and productive solutions for deep space agriculture.