Space for Kids

Exploring space is easy for people of all ages!
Below are some fun videos and activities to introduce kids to how cool and crazy space can be, and how they can learn more about our amazing universe.
At-Home Activities
Bill Nye explains simple space concepts and how kids can try them out at home.
As a science educator, I like to point out that virtually any subject area of science has a connection to outer space. I’m talking about biology, chemistry, geology, paleontology, human physiology, physics, astrophysics, and horology (reckoning of time). Each of these vital areas of study applies to how we go about exploring space—how we design spacecraft, build telescopes and drive rovers on other worlds. We produced these pages for The Planetary Report a few years ago.
With so many of us having to stay home from school these days, you and your family may be able to make good use of the lessons and demonstrations (home experiments) here. I believe they can help all of us learn more about the cosmos and our place within it. If you have time with all the other things you have to do these days, let me know how you like them. And, be safe out there."
— Bill Nye
CEO, The Planetary Society
Featured At-Home Activities (PDF download):
Planet Ping Pong How does Neptune scale up to Jupiter? Find out from Dr. Bruce Betts on this week's Random Space Fact.
Moon Rocks with BILL NYE! A special episode of...Grandpa Space Pants??
How big is our Milky Way? Is our solar system really that small? Dr. Bruce Betts has this week's Random Space Fact.
Space Books for Kids
Our Solar System Specialist Emily Lakdawalla puts together an annual list of her favorite space books for kids.
Emily Lakdawalla's Recommended Space Books for Kids, 2019
Welcome to my 11th annual list of recommended space books for kids! This year I had more than 80 books to read, and I've winnowed the list to recommend 29. There are books for all ages from 0 to 18 and beyond.
Emily Lakdawalla's Recommended Space Books for Kids, 2018
Welcome to my 10th annual list of recommended space books for kids! Fiction, nonfiction, biography; poetry, prose, and pictures; it's all here.