Space for Kids

"Dear Members,

As a science educator, I like to point out that virtually any subject area of science has a connection to outer space. I’m talking about biology, chemistry, geology, paleontology, human physiology, physics, astrophysics, and horology (reckoning of time). Each of these vital areas of study applies to how we go about exploring space—how we design spacecraft, build telescopes and drive rovers on other worlds. We produced these pages for The Planetary Report a few years ago.



With so many of us having to stay home from school these days, you and your family may be able to make good use of the lessons and demonstrations (home experiments) here. I believe they can help all of us learn more about the cosmos and our place within it. If you have time with all the other things you have to do these days, let me know how you like them. And, be safe out there."

— Bill Nye

CEO, The Planetary Society

