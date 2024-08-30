Explore the Cosmos with The Planetary Society and Lerner Publishing
Welcome to an exciting new chapter in space education! Get ready to embark on a journey through the Cosmos with our engaging series of books for young readers that make space science fun and accessible.
Exploring Our Solar System
This 8-book series takes young readers, grades 2-4, on an exciting journey through our Solar System. With vibrant photos and informative diagrams, children will learn about the planets, their moons, and other celestial wonders. Buy one or the entire set! Available in durable hardcover and softcover.Buy From Publisher Buy From Amazon
Casting Shadows:
Solar and Lunar Eclipses
Dive into the captivating world of solar and lunar eclipses. This book is packed with engaging diagrams and photos, providing young readers with a deep understanding of these awe-inspiring phenomena.Buy From Publisher Buy From Amazon
About the Author
Dr. Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist at The Planetary Society, is a celebrated space science communicator. Over his career, he has led several projects aimed at exciting and involving the public in space exploration, including the LightSail solar sail mission. He is the author of multiple space books for all ages including My First Book of Planets, Super Cool Space Facts, and Solar System Reference for Teens. He can be heard sharing what’s up in the night sky each week on the podcast Planetary Radio.
"Perfect for intermediate science lessons." — School Library Journal
"Inviting and accessible content." — Kathleen McBroom
"Impressively clear and efficient." — Kirkus Reviews
Help our mission:
Spread the word!
Our members play a crucial role in ensuring that these educational resources reach as many young minds as possible. Here’s how you can support the initiative:
- Request: Contact your local schools and public libraries to request these books. Ensuring they are available in libraries will make them accessible to more children.
- Purchase: Buy these books for your own friends or family to help inspire the young space enthusiasts in your life.
- Review: After reading one of our books, leaving a review on Amazon helps elevate the book's visibility and credibility. Share your thoughts to help us spread the word!
Looking for more details? Read our press release and visit Lerner Publishing Group’s website.