We Provide the Meetings

After you register, we arrange a minimum of five meetings with your representatives (both Senate offices and your Representative in the House) and other relevant offices. Meetings can be either with staff or with the elected official, depending on availability. A full schedule will be provided to you in advance of the event.

We Provide the Training

In the months leading up to the Day of Action, we provide online resources to become familiar with relevant areas of space policy and politics. On the day prior to your meetings, The Society's chief advocate Casey Dreier hosts an in-person training session. Our training ensures you have time to practice your pitch to congressional offices, gives you an opportunity to meet your fellow group members, and helps you learn about the current political and budgetary landscape facing NASA and space exploration in the United States.



You Provide Your Travel

Every participant is responsible for their own travel to and lodging in Washington, D.C. Our congressional visits occur during a busy time of year in the nation's capital, so we recommend making your travel plans as soon as possible.

Need travel tips and recommendations? We have some for you.

Who Can Register?

Any U.S. resident over 18 years old is welcome. Individuals under 18 may participate with the supervision of a parent or legal guardian.

What's It Like?

"I can't tell you how wonderfully, awesomely inspiring it was to be able to personally make a difference in the Day of Action, meeting with actual policymakers about space and space exploration." – David K.

"The Day of Action was an incredible opportunity and experience. Not only did it make you feel more connected to The Planetary Society, but it made you feel proud of our government and the process by which you can advocate as an American citizen." – Lee S.

"Participating in the Day of Action was my first chance to actually do something meaningful for the field I hope to one day be a part of. If you love seeing what NASA can do, you should come show your support this year in DC!" – Makenzie L.

You can also read a summary of our most recent Day of Action in February 2020.

