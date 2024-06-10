Your impact: June solstice 2024

An appetite for space salad

In 2023, The Planetary Society awarded grants to two projects through our STEP (Science and Technology Empowered by the Public) Grant program. STEP Grants are competitively awarded through an open international process. One of the winning projects, led by Dr. Andrew Palmer of the Florida Institute of Technology in collaboration with several other researchers, aims to test two different methods of producing crops in space and on other worlds using water and using regolith, the surface dirt found on other worlds. Dr. Palmer provided this update on his project.

The team kicked off our project in 2023 by visiting Professor Rafael Loureiro’s lab at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), where most of the plant growth was set to occur. Finally meeting face to face was such an amazing opportunity for some of us who had been working together for nearly two years but had never met in person. Over the next two days, we spent six to seven hours laying out the finer details of the project. Along the way, we also settled on an acronym for the project: CHRGE (Comparing Hydroponic and Regolith Growth and Evolution).



We also exchanged emails with Professor Travis Hunsucker, our systems engineering analyst, and established what information he’d need to make his first-generation models for comparing these two different growth systems. Then, we were off to work in the lab, preparing our first generation of plant samples for transfer into lunar regolith or hydroponic systems.



Later that year, we presented the project at a meeting of the American Society of Gravitational and Space Research, thanking all the members of The Planetary Society for their support. The presentation sparked good discussion and a lot of interest from space biologists familiar with the challenge. It was great to get so much feedback and validation of the significance of this project.