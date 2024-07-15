How soon will Starship fly?

The rocket

Starship is made up of two parts: the Super Heavy booster and the spacecraft upper stage, which is also called Starship (or sometimes just “Ship”). Fully stacked and fueled, the whole thing is about as tall as two jumbo jets stacked end-to-end and about 10 times as heavy. It’s not size that makes Starship special, though, but the power it gives for the price. Starship will be able to carry about as much to orbit as the rocket that launched the Apollo missions, but at a tenth of the cost or less.

To the Moon and beyond

This is part of why NASA selected Starship for the Artemis III Moon landing mission. In its current form, scheduled for September 2026, Artemis III would mark the first time U.S. astronauts have set foot on the Moon in over 50 years. But the mission involves more than just a single Starship. After launching one Starship into orbit, SpaceX will have to send a whole series of other Starships to dock and transfer fuel to the first spacecraft. Only when the orbiting Starship is fully fueled will astronauts launch on NASA’s Orion spacecraft to meet with it. The astronauts will transfer to Starship, head off to the Moon, and return to Orion on their way back.

Multiple issues are holding up Artemis III. The first is the Orion spacecraft, which has problems with its heat shield, life support, and abort system that need to be addressed. These complications already led NASA to delay Artemis II, which in turn pushed back Artemis III. But even if Orion had been ready on schedule, the Moon landing would likely have been held up by hiccups with the mission’s spacesuits — and by Starship, which has also been plagued by delays.