Your Guide to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

How Webb sees back in time

The farther away objects are, the longer it takes their light to reach us, meaning when we look at a distant galaxy, we are actually seeing what that galaxy looked like in the past. When you look at the Moon, you are seeing it as it existed 1 second ago. The sunlight warming your face on a beautiful day is 8 minutes old. The Andromeda Galaxy, which looks like a smudge of light through binoculars, is actually 2.5 million years older than it appears now!

Hubble can see galaxies up to 13.4 billion years old, just 400 million years after the Big Bang. Galaxies at this distance are quickly speeding away from us due to the expansion of the universe. This makes the wavelength of their light longer due to the Doppler effect—the same phenomenon that causes an ambulance siren to sound higher-pitched as it approaches you and lower-pitched after it passes you.

Long-wavelength light from objects formed even closer to the Big Bang is shifted deep into the infrared; in some cases beyond Hubble’s capabilities. Webb may be able to see objects as far back as 100 million years after the Big Bang, which will help us better understand our cosmic origin story.