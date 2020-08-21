Your Guide to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Why do we need the Hubble Space Telescope?

A tiny patch of space that contains thousands of galaxies. A stunning peek inside a cloud of dust and gas that reveals baby star systems. Crisp views of the outer planets, year after year. Pictures like these are only possible from a telescope above our planet’s atmosphere, where NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has been studying the cosmos from Earth orbit for more than 30 years.

Earth’s atmosphere distorts the light from celestial objects, causing them to twinkle. Although ground-based telescopes can correct for this using a technology called adaptive optics, our atmosphere also blocks many wavelengths of light that are helpful to study the cosmos, including infrared and ultraviolet.

Baby stars and planets often lie behind clouds of gas and dust that absorb visible light, but these objects shine through in the infrared, allowing Hubble to see them. To the naked eye, many hot, young stars blend into the glow of nearby galaxies, but Hubble can pick them out in ultraviolet light, helping scientists understand how stars and galaxies evolve.