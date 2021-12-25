JWST versus Hubble: How are they different?

The wait is nearly over. NASA is releasing the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color science images on July 12. The initial release is expected to showcase the observatory’s abilities and preview its science mission.

It’s a huge moment for JWST, which will build on three decades of discoveries by the iconic Hubble Space Telescope. While JWST is sometimes called Hubble’s replacement, NASA thinks of it as a successor.

What does that mean? As we celebrate the release of JWST's stunning first images, let’s compare the two telescopes and explore what to expect from JWST’s images of the cosmos.

Is JWST a successor or replacement for Hubble?

JWST was designed to pick up where Hubble left off in studying the early universe. To understand how the two telescopes relate to one another, we need to look back through Hubble’s famous deep field images.

These images are filled with countless glittering galaxies and distant objects captured by Hubble after it stared at the same patch of sky over multiple days. The oldest galaxies in the deep field images formed just 400 million years after the Big Bang.

But there are even older galaxies that escaped Hubble’s detection. These galaxies are very far away, and due to the expansion of the universe, they are moving away from us so fast that the wavelengths of their light have shifted into the infrared, far beyond Hubble’s detection capabilities.

Scientists want to see those fleeing galaxies, which is where JWST comes in. The telescope can see mid-infrared wavelengths that will allow it to spot galaxies born just 200 million years after the Big Bang. The first stars in these early galaxies produced the chemical elements of life as we know it — the very star stuff that we’re made of. By studying them, scientists will learn what conditions were like shortly after the universe was born.

Hubble won’t last forever. In 2021 the observatory experienced a string of technical glitches. When Hubble’s mission ends, JWST can step in — to a certain extent. Like Hubble, JWST is a multipurpose observatory that anyone can use.

Hubble sees ultraviolet light, visible light, and a small slice of infrared. Although JWST is optimized for infrared, it overlaps a little with Hubble and can see red, orange, and gold visible light.

JWST and Hubble also complement each other’s capabilities. Scientists will have the unprecedented opportunity to observe objects with both JWST and Hubble simultaneously, bringing the cosmos to life in a wide range of light.

When did Hubble launch? When did JWST launch?

Hubble flew into low-Earth orbit aboard Space Shuttle Discovery on Apr. 24, 1990, while JWST launched to a special spot in deep space called L2 on Dec. 25, 2021.

L2, formally known as the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, is located 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) away from Earth, where the Earth and Sun’s gravity balance. A spacecraft can orbit L2 using very little fuel and keep the Sun, Earth, and Moon at its back indefinitely. That's what JWST will do.