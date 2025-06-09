Not too hot to handle

Before flight, the heat shield was tested to withstand temperatures up to 1,650 degrees Celsius (3,000 degrees Fahrenheit). Although this might seem paltry if you’d been imagining a shield capable of handling million-degree temperatures, it is still an extraordinary feat. Parker Solar Probe’s heat shield would even survive direct contact with the hottest lava on Earth.

“The heat shield is the key technology that enabled the whole mission,” said Rawafi. “But, wherever you look on this spacecraft, there is cutting-edge technology.” And nearly seven years after launching, that technology is still performing well.

“The spacecraft is very healthy, knock on wood. We launched in 2018 when the Sun was very quiet, and we’ll end the prime mission [in 2025] at solar maximum. Hopefully, we’ll extend it to cover the whole solar cycle and go beyond that.”

As Parker Solar Probe continues its mission to get up close and personal with the Sun, we can surely expect some more astounding feats of exploration.