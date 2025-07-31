When space rocks get too close for comfort

There are plenty of tropes about people being struck by objects falling from above: the grand piano that tumbles from a rope onto an unsuspecting pedestrian below, or the cartoon safe that crashes down onto Wile E. Coyote, for example. It’s widely believed that falling coconuts kill 150 people each year worldwide (a statistic that turns out to be untrue). But sometimes things do fall on us unexpectedly. This is why so many city streets are covered in scaffolding — it’s better to be safe than sorry.

This holds true in the realm of asteroids and meteorites, too. While NASA and other space agencies have mapped the vast majority of large asteroids in our Solar System and are confident that none are on a collision course with Earth, smaller space rocks do sometimes slip past our telescopes and surprise us by reaching the ground, sometimes with spectacular and damaging results. Here's a look at some of the best-documented encounters Earthlings have had with asteroids and meteorites.

Sylacauga, Alabama (1954)

On Nov. 30, 1954, Ann Hodges became the first person on record to be struck by a meteorite. The 34-year-old was napping on her couch when a 3.8-kilogram (8.5-pound) rock crashed through her roof, ricocheted off her radio, and hit her in the thigh.

While you might expect getting hit by a meteorite to be fatal, it actually just left an enormous bruise on Hodges’ leg. But, according to her husband, the resulting media attention left a more permanent mark, worsening Hodges’ social anxiety and causing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.