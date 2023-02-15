What was the Chelyabinsk meteor event?

The most unsettling thing about the Chelyabinsk event is that nobody saw it coming. The asteroid wasn’t detected until it was already hurtling through Earth’s atmosphere, in large part because it came from the direction of the Sun and was hidden by its glare.

Coincidentally, another asteroid had been predicted to make a close (although much, much less close) approach to Earth later that same day. In fact, The Planetary Society even hosted a webinar about the roughly 30-meter (98-foot) asteroid 367943 Duende, discovered by a winner of a Planetary Society Shoemaker Grant used to upgrade their observatory, to share the exciting moment with our members and the public. In addition to our grants supporting asteroid research, part of our mission has always been to increase public awareness of the asteroid threat and advocate for government funding for ground-based and space-based asteroid observations and other research to improve our understanding of what’s out there before it’s too late.

With new asteroid-hunting technologies like the NEO Surveyor spacecraft being developed, we’ll be better equipped to find asteroids like this one sooner, calculate their trajectories, and take actions to avoid any injuries or deaths.