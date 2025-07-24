Why send people back to the Moon?

Ex machina

This doesn’t mean humans are “better” at space exploration than robots. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Robots can sit and monitor a world for years without getting bored. They make good advance scouts, since they don’t complain when there’s no air or food. And they can withstand harsh conditions, like the surface of Venus, to explore places where humans may never survive.

Crewed missions cost more but get things done faster. According to some experts, astronauts tend to be up to 100 times more expensive than rovers but up to 1,000 times more efficient. Stephen Squyres, a planetary scientist and principal investigator for the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, has said that an astronaut could finish a day’s worth of work for each rover in under a minute. Price is a real downside, though. Artemis is currently projected to cost over $90 billion through 2025, which is the price of around 30 complete Perseverance missions.

At the same time, sending humans everywhere a robot could go would be reckless, wasteful, and mind-bogglingly expensive. We don’t need an astronaut to travel to Jupiter and be exposed to deadly radiation just to take photos from orbit, and we definitely don’t need to send any astronauts on a one-way trip to fly by Pluto. On top of all this, space exploration is difficult, and missions fail. Space agencies have to carefully decide when it’s worth risking those in the cockpit. For all of those reasons, a successful space program uses robots and astronauts to complement one another.