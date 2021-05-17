Juno, NASA’s Jupiter Probe

What has Juno discovered so far?

In just five years, Juno has revealed literal and figurative new depths to Jupiter. The planet’s violent storms seem to be more chaotic and compelling than previously thought: for example, the spacecraft has spotted a cluster of cyclones and anticyclones at Jupiter’s north pole. In fact, Juno has found evidence of “Earth-sized storms” at both of Jupiter’s poles, according to NASA.

Although Juno can’t observe Jupiter’s core directly, the spacecraft has provided scientists with evidence that the planet’s core is larger and “fuzzier” than previously thought. Researchers now hypothesize Jupiter has a diluted core rather than a solid, compact center.

Juno has also detected multiple kinds of lightning on Jupiter, providing scientists with new insight into the planet’s atmosphere. Juno’s findings suggest that some of Jupiter’s weather is radically different from Earth’s; on our planet, for example, most lightning comes from water clouds. But Juno has found that at least one type of Jovian lightning is formed high up in the planet’s atmosphere, where temperatures are far too cold for water. Instead, this kind of “shallow lightning” is thought to be caused by ice crystals and ammonia colliding.

When does the Juno mission end?

Although Juno’s primary mission ends in July 2021, it will begin its extended mission the following month. During the extended mission, Juno will explore even more of the Jupiter system, including some of the planet’s most intriguing moons: Ganymede, Europa, and Io. Juno will also investigate Jupiter’s atmosphere and rings in greater detail.

Juno will never return to Earth. According to NASA, Juno’s mission will officially end in September 2025, or until the spacecraft can no longer function. Until then, the spacecraft will continue to send data that will undoubtedly inspire future exploration of the Jovian system.

