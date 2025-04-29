Save NASA Science - Action Hub

Background

In March 2025, ArsTechnica reported that the White House was considering deep cuts, potentially as high as 50%, to NASA's science programs for the upcoming fiscal year 2026 budget. While some officials publicly downplayed these reports, concerns grew within the space science community about the potential impact on the agency's exploration and discovery portfolio.

These fears were confirmed on April 11, 2025, when details from the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) confidential "passback" document to NASA were leaked. As reported by Ars Technica and The Washington Post, the passback proposed NASA budget cut of approximately 20% ($5 billion), with NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) shouldering the majority of that cut. This proposal reduces funding for NASA science from roughly $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion, a cut of 47%.

These cuts are not applied equally:

FY 2024* FY 2026 Passback Change % Change $ Earth Science $2,187M $1,033M -53% -$1,154M Planetary Science $2,716M $1,929M -29% -$787M Astrophysics $1,530M $487M -68% -$1,043M Heliophysics $805M $455M -43% -$350M Science Total $7,325M $3,900M -47% -$3,425M

* As of writing, final FY 2025 funding details had not been released.

The consequences outlined in the passback document are severe. While the full impact is not yet known, the reports highlighted several major outcomes, including terminating the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, Mars Sample Return, and the DAVINCI mission to Venus. While funding would continue for the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes, there is "no funding provided for other telescopes". The cuts could also effectively force the closure of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Beyond specifics, the proposed budget would, by simple math, require NASA to terminate dozens of productive science missions, wasting billions in prior taxpayer investment. Nearly all missions in development would have to be cancelled or delayed, and funding for research would face perilous declines. The Planetary Society and other experts characterized the proposal as potentially causing an "extinction-level event" and a "dark age" for NASA science.