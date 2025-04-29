Save NASA Science - Action Hub
TELL CONGRESS: WE MUST SAY NO TO A DARK AGE OF SPACE SCIENCE AT NASA
NASA’s science program is facing a staggering 47% budget cut in 2026. If enacted, dozens of missions would be terminated, scientific progress halted, and the nation would surrender its leadership in space science.
We must push back and protect this unique capability.
Take Action
Show your representatives that space science matters
to you and millions of others. We've made it easy to do.
🧑💻 Write your member of Congress
📱 Call your congressional offices
📧 Stay informed - sign up for email updates
Want to take your advocacy to the next level?
Learn how to write an effective op-ed for your local paper, become a Planetary Society member and take our Space Advocacy 101 online course, or consider making a gift to support our independent space advocacy efforts.
Latest Updates
April 23, 2025 | 2:46 p.m. PT
More Republicans speak out against NASA science cuts
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
Two former Republican members of Congress, Newt Gingrich and Bob Walker, and the Trump Administration's transition team, Charles Miller, released an op-ed calling the proposed cuts to NASA science "reckless" and stating that "world class science at NASA is also critically important to humanity’s future in space." This is an important statement, emphasizing that reversing these cuts is a nonpartisan issue.
April 21, 2025 | 10:39 a.m. PT
The Planetary Society raises awareness of space science cuts in the New York Times
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
The New York Times published my guest essay today, about the potential threat to NASA’s space science and how it could impact the search for life, undermine our national interest, and represent a symbolic retreat of shared American values. You can read it here.
April 15, 2025 | 10:17 a.m. PT
Letter supporting NASA science circulates Congress
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
The Co-Chairs of the Planetary Science Caucus, Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Judy Chu (D-CA), are circulating a "Dear Colleague" letter among the House of Representatives that calls for a restoration of NASA Science funding to $9 billion — the inflation-adjusted level reached under the first Trump Administration. You can read the letter here. If you live in the United States, consider writing to your representative asking them to co-sign this letter. We have a pre-written message you can send via our online action center.
April 12, 2025 | 8:30 a.m. PT
Congressional leaders speak out against cuts to NASA science
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
Members of both parties have spoken out against the potential cuts to NASA science. The Co-Chairs of the congressional Planetary Science Caucus, Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Judy Chu (D-CA), saying that "We will work closely with our colleagues in Congress on a bipartisan basis to push back against these proposed cuts". Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Ranking Member on the House Science Committee, stated, "I will do everything in my power to ensure these reckless proposals never come to fruition." Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee of Appropriations, vowed to "fight tooth and nail against these cuts and to protect the critical work being done at NASA Goddard".
April 11, 2025 | 7:29 a.m. PT
Near-final passback budget shows 50% cuts to NASA science
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
Passback is when the Office of Management and Budget — the White House's accounting arm — provides a near-final budget proposal to NASA prior to its official release. It's not set in stone, but it's very close to being so. Today, reporting indicates that NASA's passback decimates science: a 50% cut, falling particularly hard on Astrophysics (cut by 70%) and Earth Science (-53%). Planetary Science and Heliophysics suffer cuts that, in any other year, would be considered extraordinary: X and X, respectively.
The reporting, unfortunately, was true. There is still time for the White House to reconsider, but this is a very bad sign.
April 7, 2025 | 11:04 a.m. PT
Acting NASA Administrator calls science cuts "rumors"
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
Janet Petro, acting NASA Administrator, was asked about the potential cuts at a public event in Colorado, according to SpaceNews. From the article: "she said she has not received any information on the administration’s plans for its fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, other than 'rumors from really not credible sources.'" Not exactly a denial, but perhaps a good sign.
March 26, 2025 | 1:27 p.m. PT
The Planetary Society advocates for NASA in D.C.
By Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
More than 100 members of The Planetary Society gathered in Washington, D.C. yesterday to engage their members of Congress in support of NASA science and exploration. While no developments have occurred in the official FY 2026 budget, we remain concerned regarding reports of proposed cuts.
March 7, 2025 | 3:04 p.m. ET
Cuts of up to 50% for NASA's Science Mission Directorate are being reported
By Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy
Eric Berger of Ars Technica reported today that the White House is considering cuts of up to 50% for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. If true, this would be an unprecedented cut to NASA's science activities, and inevitably require dozens of active missions to be switched off, a functional freeze on new projects, and the end of NASA science as we know it. The Planetary Society issued an initial statement strongly rejecting such actions, and will be ready to engage stakeholders of both parties to push back against any cuts, should they be proposed.
As part of this commitment, we have created this running page to track updates and developments on this issue.
Background
In March 2025, ArsTechnica reported that the White House was considering deep cuts, potentially as high as 50%, to NASA's science programs for the upcoming fiscal year 2026 budget. While some officials publicly downplayed these reports, concerns grew within the space science community about the potential impact on the agency's exploration and discovery portfolio.
These fears were confirmed on April 11, 2025, when details from the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) confidential "passback" document to NASA were leaked. As reported by Ars Technica and The Washington Post, the passback proposed NASA budget cut of approximately 20% ($5 billion), with NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) shouldering the majority of that cut. This proposal reduces funding for NASA science from roughly $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion, a cut of 47%.
These cuts are not applied equally:
|FY 2024*
|FY 2026 Passback
|Change %
|Change $
|Earth Science
|$2,187M
|$1,033M
|-53%
|-$1,154M
|Planetary Science
|$2,716M
|$1,929M
|-29%
|-$787M
|Astrophysics
|$1,530M
|$487M
|-68%
|-$1,043M
|Heliophysics
|$805M
|$455M
|-43%
|-$350M
|Science Total
|$7,325M
|$3,900M
|-47%
|-$3,425M
* As of writing, final FY 2025 funding details had not been released.
The consequences outlined in the passback document are severe. While the full impact is not yet known, the reports highlighted several major outcomes, including terminating the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, Mars Sample Return, and the DAVINCI mission to Venus. While funding would continue for the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes, there is "no funding provided for other telescopes". The cuts could also effectively force the closure of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
Beyond specifics, the proposed budget would, by simple math, require NASA to terminate dozens of productive science missions, wasting billions in prior taxpayer investment. Nearly all missions in development would have to be cancelled or delayed, and funding for research would face perilous declines. The Planetary Society and other experts characterized the proposal as potentially causing an "extinction-level event" and a "dark age" for NASA science.
Resources
Background and Talking Points Documents
Charts and Data
For questions or inquiries, contact Casey Dreier: [email protected].
