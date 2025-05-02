The Planetary Society condemns deep, damaging 24% cut to NASA’s budget

The White House has proposed the largest single-year cut to NASA in American history.

It would recklessly slash NASA’s science budget by 47%, forcing widespread terminations of functional missions worth billions of dollars.

Slashing NASA’s budget by this much, this quickly, without the input of a confirmed NASA Administrator or in response to a considered policy goal, won’t make the agency more efficient — it will cause chaos, waste the taxpayers’ investment, and undermine American leadership in space.

Additionally, this budget, as overseen by OMB Director Russ Vought, is not supportive of President Trump’s own stated goal that America must “lead the way in fueling the pursuit of space discovery and exploration.” The OMB’s budget proposal is fundamentally at odds with the President’s vision for American space leadership.

We urge Congress to swiftly reject this destructive proposal and instead pursue a path consistent with the President’s vision. This is an opportunity for bipartisan agreement to secure an efficient, capable, and balanced national space program worthy of the nation it aims to represent.