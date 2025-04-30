Press Resources

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.

About the AAS

The American Astronomical Society (AAS), established in 1899, is a major international organization of professional astronomers, astronomy educators, and amateur astronomers. Its membership of approximately 8,000 also includes physicists, geologists, engineers, and others whose interests lie within the broad spectrum of subjects now comprising the astronomical sciences. The mission of the AAS is to enhance and share humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe as a diverse and inclusive astronomical community, which it achieves through publishing, meetings, science advocacy, education and outreach, and training and professional development.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense.

About The Coalition For Deep Space Exploration

The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration is a national organization of space industry businesses and other stakeholders committed to assuring the United States remains a leader in space exploration, science, technology, and international cooperation. Based in Washington, D.C., the Coalition advocates in support of a long-term, sustainable direction for our nation’s space investments.

About Commercial Space Federation (CSF)

The Commercial Space Federation (formerly Commercial Spaceflight Federation) is the leading voice for the commercial space industry. Founded in 2006, CSF and its innovative members are working toward the goal of unleashing the US Commercial Space Economy. We serve as the commercial space industry’s primary advocate with the U.S. Congress and the Administration. CSF member companies represent all the key aspects of the commercial space industrial base to include launch and re-entry, commercial space stations, spaceports, stratospheric airships, space exploration, remote sensing, space situational awareness, space solar power, and satellite service providers.

About Explore Mars

Explore Mars, Inc. is a global community where innovators, pathfinders, and policymakers of all ages collaborate to establish a human presence on Mars no later than the 2030s. We envision a world where the human drive to explore and discover propels us into a thriving, inclusive, and environmentally responsible existence on Earth and beyond. We connect people and organizations, pushing the boundaries of the space ecosystem to welcome stakeholders who are passionate about building a peaceful and prosperous multiplanetary future for decades to come.

About The Mars Society

The Mars Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization dedicated to the human exploration and settlement of the planet Mars. Established by Dr. Robert Zubrin and others in 1998, the group works to educate the public, the media and the government on the benefits of exploring Mars and creating a permanent human presence on the Red Planet.

About The Planetary Science Institute

The Planetary Science Institute is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to Solar System exploration. It is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, where it was founded in 1972. PSI scientists are involved in numerous NASA and international missions, the study of Mars and other planets, the Moon, asteroids, comets, interplanetary dust, impact physics, the origin of the Solar System, extra-solar planet formation, dynamics, the rise of life, and other areas of research. They conduct fieldwork on all continents around the world. They are also actively involved in science education and public outreach through school programs, children’s books, popular science books and art. PSI scientists are based in 32 states, the District of Columbia and several international locations.

