The Planetary Society commends Congress for rejecting extinction-level cuts to space science
“The message from both chambers is unmistakable: Congress intends to reject the full extent of OMB-directed cuts to NASA.”
For Immediate Release
July 15, 2025
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (July 15, 2025) — In response to the Appropriations Committees of the United States House of Representatives’ and Senate’s FY 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and related agencies (CJS) legislation which both provide $24.9 billion to NASA, The Planetary Society released the following statement:
Though the House and Senate have much still to debate on full-year appropriations, this much is clear: Congress is rejecting the full extent of the unprecedented, unstrategic, and wasteful cuts to NASA and NASA Science proposed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
We commend Senate CJS Chair Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Ranking Member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), fellow subcommittee members, and staff, for securing broad bipartisan support for steady funding for NASA and the National Science Foundation in 2026. We also commend House CJS Chair Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Grace Meng (D-NY) and their fellow subcommittee members and staff for rejecting the extreme cuts proposed for NASA and NASA science.
However, The Planetary Society urges that the House reconsider its 18% cut to NASA Science, particularly in light of the $10 billion of additional funding provided to human spaceflight activities in H.R. 1. We also request that the National Science Foundation budget be restored to FY 2024 levels, preserving its critical research support for astronomy, planetary geology, and astrobiology.
The message from both chambers is unmistakable: Congress intends to retain U.S. leadership in space science and exploration and reject the full extent of OMB-directed cuts to NASA.
The Planetary Society calls on the OMB and the current NASA leadership to acknowledge clear congressional intent to support NASA science, and avoid the premature implementation of irreversible structural changes such as imposing research grant cancellations, indiscriminate reductions in force, and active mission terminations.
The Planetary Society calls on both chambers of Congress to work together to ensure a timely, bipartisan appropriation that maintains, at minimum, FY 2024 funding levels for NASA science and NSF to ensure continued U.S. leadership in space science and exploration.
The introduction of the House and Senate budget proposals is only a step in the congressional appropriations process. More than 75,000 messages from every state have been sent to Congress by supporters of The Planetary Society, and many more by our partner organizations pushing back against these cuts. As the Appropriation Committees consider these bills and the process moves forward, it is important that elected officials hear from constituents about the importance of NASA. Take action now at planet.ly/nasabudget.
Press Resources
- Save NASA Science Action Hub for updates, talking points, and datasets illustrating the proposed cuts to space science.
- FY 2026 NASA Budget Comparison spreadsheet with up-to-date information of House, Senate, and White House budget numbers.
Casey Dreier, chief of space policy, is available for interviews. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected]
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
###