Though the House and Senate have much still to debate on full-year appropriations, this much is clear: Congress is rejecting the full extent of the unprecedented, unstrategic, and wasteful cuts to NASA and NASA Science proposed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

We commend Senate CJS Chair Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Ranking Member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), fellow subcommittee members, and staff, for securing broad bipartisan support for steady funding for NASA and the National Science Foundation in 2026. We also commend House CJS Chair Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Grace Meng (D-NY) and their fellow subcommittee members and staff for rejecting the extreme cuts proposed for NASA and NASA science.

However, The Planetary Society urges that the House reconsider its 18% cut to NASA Science, particularly in light of the $10 billion of additional funding provided to human spaceflight activities in H.R. 1. We also request that the National Science Foundation budget be restored to FY 2024 levels, preserving its critical research support for astronomy, planetary geology, and astrobiology.

The message from both chambers is unmistakable: Congress intends to retain U.S. leadership in space science and exploration and reject the full extent of OMB-directed cuts to NASA.

The Planetary Society calls on the OMB and the current NASA leadership to acknowledge clear congressional intent to support NASA science, and avoid the premature implementation of irreversible structural changes such as imposing research grant cancellations, indiscriminate reductions in force, and active mission terminations.

The Planetary Society calls on both chambers of Congress to work together to ensure a timely, bipartisan appropriation that maintains, at minimum, FY 2024 funding levels for NASA science and NSF to ensure continued U.S. leadership in space science and exploration.