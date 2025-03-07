The Planetary Society: reported cuts to NASA would amount to an “extinction event” for space science and exploration
Pasadena, CA (March 7, 2025) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, issued the following statements in response to recent reports that the White House is considering a 50% cut to NASA’s science projects in its 2026 fiscal year budget proposal:
The Planetary Society is deeply alarmed by reports that the White House will propose a 50% cut to NASA’s science activities in the upcoming agency budget request. Such a substantial collapse of funding could functionally surrender American leadership in scientific space exploration. It could also shatter the nation’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) educational pipeline, and decimate the world’s most capable and accomplished scientific and engineering workforce.
Should these cuts come to pass, the result would be nothing short of an extinction event for space science and exploration in the United States.
We urge the White House to reconsider its approach to funding the world’s most capable exploration agency. We urge Congress to continue their decades of bipartisan support for these unique activities — only NASA funds exploration science missions in the United States.
The Planetary Society stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in the ambitious, inspirational, scientifically exciting, and technologically innovative exploration of the Cosmos enabled by its space science missions and workforce.
In response to these potential cuts, The Planetary Society has launched a campaign to urge citizens to write their representatives and voice their concern. Those who wish to take action can do so at planet.ly/nasacuts.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
