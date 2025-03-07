The Planetary Society is deeply alarmed by reports that the White House will propose a 50% cut to NASA’s science activities in the upcoming agency budget request. Such a substantial collapse of funding could functionally surrender American leadership in scientific space exploration. It could also shatter the nation’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) educational pipeline, and decimate the world’s most capable and accomplished scientific and engineering workforce.

Should these cuts come to pass, the result would be nothing short of an extinction event for space science and exploration in the United States.

We urge the White House to reconsider its approach to funding the world’s most capable exploration agency. We urge Congress to continue their decades of bipartisan support for these unique activities — only NASA funds exploration science missions in the United States.

The Planetary Society stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in the ambitious, inspirational, scientifically exciting, and technologically innovative exploration of the Cosmos enabled by its space science missions and workforce.