NASA's disastrous 2026 budget proposal in seven charts

A visual guide to the scale of cuts facing the space agency

Casey Dreier

Written by Casey Dreier
Chief of Space Policy, The Planetary Society
June 8, 2025

The White House's fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget proposal for NASA represents a historic threat to the space agency. That's not hyperbole: we have the data to prove it.

It's the smallest budget proposed for NASA since 1961

At the start of fiscal year 1961, no American astronaut had yet flown in space. No Soviet cosmonaut had flown, either. Not even Ham, the first chimpanzee in space, had launched. Project Mercury, which would eventually send seven astronauts in modest capsules on solo trips into space, was just getting started. No planetary spacecraft, space telescopes, or Earth science missions existed. The Apollo lunar program was nonexistent. Such was the NASA of 1961. And so now is the budget proposed for the NASA of 2026:

Adjusted for inflation, the FY2026 White House budget proposal for NASA would provide the smallest budget for the space agency since 1961.

Never has a White House budget proposed this scale of budget cut, this quickly. Should it be implemented, NASA's budget would fall to its lowest level since Alan Shepard became the first American in space.

It's the largest percentage cut ever proposed for NASA

The budget proposes to cut NASA by nearly 25% in one year — that's a larger proportional cut than in any year after the end of Apollo, when the U.S. was winding down its Moon program. This time, however, NASA is being tasked with returning humans to the Moon AND sending humans to Mars, a far more ambitious agenda that is certain to be undermined by this lack of investment.

A bar chart showing the relative percent change of NASA's budget as proposed by the White House from 1959 - 2026.

The relative change is measured by comparing the White House budget request for NASA to the prior years' congressionally appropriated amount. The FY 2026 proposed budget cut is significantly larger than any other proposed reduction in NASA's history.

It slashes NASA's workforce to its smallest size since 1960

NASA's civil servant workforce has varied in size over the years, peaking during the Apollo program. During the 1990s, the Clinton administration reduced the workforce by 25% over five years, a process that some claim laid the groundwork for the shuttle Columbia disaster. This budget proposes to slash NASA's workforce by nearly 1/3 in a single year via involuntary layoffs, resulting in the agency's smallest workforce since fiscal year 1960, before NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center, and Stennis Space Center even existed.

A line graph of NASA's total workforce over time, showing the FY 2026 budget proposal's proposed workforce levels as the lowest amount since FY 1960.

Under the FY 2026 White House budget proposal, NASA's civil servant workforce (as measured by FTEs, or Full-Time Equivalent hours) would fall to its lowest levels since FY 1960.

It slashes funding for nearly every NASA program area

NASA is not a monolith. It is composed of different directorates and mission areas that focus their activities on science, human exploration, the space station, aeronautics, and education. With the sole exception of human exploration, the 2026 White House budget for NASA proposes draconian cuts to every program activity, even eliminating STEM education and outreach entirely.

Of NASA's various mission and management directorates, only Exploration (which manages human spaceflight to the Moon and, maybe, Mars) would grow in the President's FY 2026 proposal. Every other activity would see a substantial reduction, with Science being cut nearly in half.

It eviscerates NASA's science program

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) is the agency’s primary arm for scientific discovery and research, operating a fleet of space-based observatories, planetary probes, and Earth-monitoring satellites that explore everything from our home planet to the distant Universe. These include the Hubble Space Telescope, the Mars Perseverance rover, and planetary defense projects like NEO Surveyor. NASA science is the primary source of funding for fundamental scientific and technology research. It is a unique activity, something not pursued by the private sector, with unmatched capabilities. The White House proposes to cut it by nearly half.

This chart highlights the biggest proposed science cut in NASA history. The proposed 47% reduction would result in the smallest science budget since 1984, when adjusted for inflation.

In 1984 NASA had a far less ambitious program of scientific exploration. Earth science was not yet a discipline, planetary science was nearly non-existent, and only a handful of missions were in development.

It imposes severe cuts on every NASA science division

NASA has four mission-focused science divisions: planetary science, Earth science, heliophysics, and astrophysics. This proposal would slash each division, forcing premature terminations of active missions, massive cuts to fundamental scientific research, and the end of dozens of projects currently being designed and built. This would impact any number of exciting missions, including missions to Venus, next-generation space telescopes, Earth observation satellites, and projects intended to understand the Sun.

This chart shows the degree of cuts for each of NASA's four major science divisions. The White House would slash each division from 30% to 70%, reducing some to historic lows when adjusted for inflation.

No science is spared. Each of NASA's four major science divisions is facing a draconian cut to its budget, with some reaching historical lows. Values are adjusted for inflation.

It terminates 19 active science missions, wasting billions of dollars of taxpayer investment

Rarely does NASA end a productive science mission — it just makes no financial sense. The cost of ongoing operations is negligible (millions of dollars a year out of a multibillion-dollar budget), and many missions are unique in the data they can collect or the location they are in. New Horizons, currently exploring the distant Kuiper Belt, has traveled in space for 20 years to reach its current location. If it is cancelled (as proposed), it would take a generation to restore this lost capability.

The proposed FY 2026 budget would cancel 19 NASA science missions that are currently active, healthy, and producing invaluable science. These represent a cumulative investment of over $12 billion and years of work to design and build. These are irreplaceable assets.

This proposal can still be rejected

Ultimately, Congress controls spending in the United States. This proposal, while a serious threat, is not destiny. If you live in the U.S., there is still time to engage your congressional representatives to reject this disastrous proposal. Use our Save NASA Science action hub to find more details, actions, and opportunities to help.

