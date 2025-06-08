NASA's disastrous 2026 budget proposal in seven charts

The White House's fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget proposal for NASA represents a historic threat to the space agency. That's not hyperbole: we have the data to prove it.

It's the smallest budget proposed for NASA since 1961

At the start of fiscal year 1961, no American astronaut had yet flown in space. No Soviet cosmonaut had flown, either. Not even Ham, the first chimpanzee in space, had launched. Project Mercury, which would eventually send seven astronauts in modest capsules on solo trips into space, was just getting started. No planetary spacecraft, space telescopes, or Earth science missions existed. The Apollo lunar program was nonexistent. Such was the NASA of 1961. And so now is the budget proposed for the NASA of 2026: