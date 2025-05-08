Status: Phase 2 in development; Phase 1 launched and active

Launch dates: 2020, 2030, 2031 (proposed)

The NASA/ESA Mars Sample Return mission aims to bring pieces of Mars back to Earth, where we could see if they host signs of life. These samples would transform our understanding of Mars. They would shine light on whether the red planet has ever been inhabited, the details of its history, and what hazards it might pose to future astronauts. Their clues would help reveal how Mars, a world that once flowed with liquid water, has since dried up into a barren desert.

This would be perhaps the most ambitious robotic space mission of all time. NASA and its international partners would have to land on Mars, load the samples onto a spacecraft, and then perform the first-ever rocket launch from the surface of another planet to get the samples back to Earth. If successful, this would mark a leap in capabilities that would revolutionize space exploration for decades to come.

Most of the samples have already been collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover. But while Perseverance can run experiments and make major discoveries on its own, it is limited by the tools it can carry. To have the best chance of solving the most longstanding Martian mysteries, we have to leverage the full force of humanity’s largest, most powerful tools — and that means bringing samples back to labs on Earth.

Experts have called for Mars Sample Return as a top scientific priority for over twenty years. The United States and European partners have invested billions in the program already, and generations of scientists have dedicated themselves to making it a reality. Abandoning samples we have already collected on the surface of Mars would be a historic mistake.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

The mission: Discover what planets are like throughout the galaxy, search for black holes, and help reveal the nature of dark energy.