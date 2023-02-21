Io, Jupiter’s chaotic volcano moon

Missions to Io

Io was discovered in 1610 by ​​the astronomer Galileo Galilei. However, it wasn’t until the 1960s that scientists began to understand how Jupiter’s gravitational field affects its third-largest moon.

NASA’s twin Pioneer 10 and 11 probes — which launched in 1972 and 1973, respectively — were the first spacecraft to investigate the Jupiter system in great detail. Pioneer 11 was the first spacecraft to take up-close measurements of Io.

In 1979, NASA’s Voyager 1 took pictures of Io that uncovered more about its thin atmosphere. The spacecraft was also able to capture evidence of volcanic eruptions. In the same year, Voyager 2 imaged volcanic plumes spewing material 100 kilometers (62 miles) into space. The probe confirmed six plumes that were previously spotted by Voyager 1.

NASA’s Galileo spacecraft reached Jupiter in 1995 and orbited the planet for roughly eight years, exploring several of its moons, including Io. Across six flybys, Galileo collected a vast array of infrared and visible images of Io and revealed that the moon experiences volcanic activity that could be 100 times greater than Earth’s. For context, there are about 1,350 to 1,500 active volcanoes on Earth, and a total of roughly 50 eruptions each year.

NASA’s Juno probe arrived at the Jupiter system in 2016. While the spacecraft’s primary mission focused on the gas giant, Juno has turned its attention to Ganymede, Europa, and Io in its extended mission.

In December 2022, Juno completed a close flyby of Io, which yielded a stunning infrared view of the moon’s volcanic surface and lava lakes. The Juno team plans to conduct more flybys in 2023 and 2024 in hopes of unraveling more of Io’s many mysteries.

No space agency has approved future plans for a mission to Io, though ideas like the Io Volcano Observer (IVO) have been proposed. Through a series of flybys, IVO would use its radio transmitter to investigate whether Io truly has a magma ocean hidden beneath its surface.