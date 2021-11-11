Mind-blowing pictures of the solar system's most volcanic worlds

Over the last several millennia, volcanoes racked up some ill will here on Earth. It’s really more of a PR problem, since most of the time volcanoes are in the news it’s about towns and cities they’re leveling. History hasn’t exactly been kind to volcanoes either, especially the ones — ahem, Vesuvius — that sabotage civilizations.

Volcanoes are undeniably destructive. But it might be fairer to view volcanoes as harbingers of change, since volcanoes also sculpt geographical features and enrich the soil that gives rise to new life. That’s just on Earth, though — we’re lucky enough to have volcanoes scattered all across the solar system, some of which are wildly different than what we’re used to.

So, having said all this: where are the space volcanoes? Here are some scientists have spotted and others that seem to be suspects.