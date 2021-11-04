VERITAS, NASA’s Venus mapper

How will VERITAS know what lies in Venus’ interior?

We don’t really know what Venus’ interior is like. VERITAS will help us know that by measuring Venus’ gravity field. As the spacecraft passes over denser and hollower regions of Venus, its position and velocity will be impacted by the changes in gravity. The radio communications instrument onboard, which has contributions from the French and Italian space agencies, will note these finer movements of the spacecraft, allowing scientists to infer the planet’s gravity field. This will tell us the likely size of its core, and if its mantle is as iron-rich as Earth or more or less so.

How are NASA and Europe collaborating to study Venus?

In addition to some European countries contributing instruments to VERITAS, the European Space Agency (ESA) itself is collaborating with NASA to explore Venus. While VERITAS maps Venus in 2031, ESA will launch the EnVision spacecraft to holistically study Venus’ surface, subsurface and atmosphere. NASA is providing one of the two EnVision radars as well as Earth communications support for the mission.

Since VERITAS and EnVision will be orbiting Venus at the same time, scientists from the two missions can coordinate observations to enhance the total scientific output. VERITAS’ global radar imaging will provide context to interpret EnVision’s data. And when NASA scientists find something interesting in VERITAS’ data, they can ask ESA to have EnVision take a closer look.

Moreover, in 2030 NASA will launch the DAVINCI atmospheric probe, co-selected alongside VERITAS. EnVision and VERITAS will provide context for interpreting precise trace gas measurements and tesserae images DAVINCI will take from Venus’ atmosphere. On the flip side, DAVINCI’s surface and atmospheric data will help calibrate some types of measurements by VERITAS and EnVision.

Meanwhile, India’s space agency is finalizing the configuration of its first Venus orbiter, Shukrayaan, with a radar similar to VERITAS and a comprehensive instrument suite like EnVision’s. It will launch sometime before the end of the decade on a four-year mission to study Venus’ surface, interior, and atmosphere.

Together, these missions will provide us an extremely comprehensive view of Earth’s sister planet for the first time, helping us understand the delicate physical and chemical balance that ultimately makes Earth habitable and Venus not so much. The 2030s look to be the decade of Venus.

