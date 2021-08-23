What are the most Earth-like worlds we’ve found?

Earth-like worlds of interest

The first exoplanets — worlds orbiting stars besides our own — were discovered in the 1990s. In the grand scheme of, well, everything, that’s very recent.

It’s impressive how much scientists have been able to uncover about these distant worlds in such a short time. With the help of ground and space-based telescopes, researchers have found about 4,000 confirmed exoplanets and thousands of other candidates. A relatively small number of these worlds bear similarities to Earth.

Some of them are:

Kepler-186f

In 2014, NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope discovered the first Earth-size world in the habitable zone of another star. The planet, dubbed Kepler-186f, is located about 500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.

Kepler-186f is a noteworthy location in the search for life. McTier has previously studied the eccentricity of Kepler-186f’s orbit in order to learn about the planet’s potential habitability.

“Even if it spends part of its year in the habitable zone, if Kepler-186f’s orbit is too eccentric, it would have large temperature swings,” McTier said. “But I found in my research that Kepler-186f’s eccentricity is pretty close to zero. It doesn’t experience big temperature swings and so it’s more likely to be habitable.”

Kepler-452b

NASA considers exoplanet Kepler-452b and its star to be the closest analog to our planet and Sun so far. Though it’s 60% larger than Earth in diameter, Kepler-452b is thought to be rocky and within the habitable zone of a G-type star similar to ours.

TRAPPIST-1

Located about 40 light-years away, the TRAPPIST-1 system has quickly — and rightfully — garnered a lot of interest. Not only do all seven planets in the system appear to be Earth-size and rocky, three of them are located in the habitable zone of their star. While ​​liquid water could theoretically pool on TRAPPIST-1e, f and g, the other planets are probably too close or far from their sun to be in this “goldilocks zone.”

While TRAPPIST-1 hosts some interesting prospects, its planets are not Earth’s long-lost twins. Some research based on computer modeling suggests even the habitable TRAPPIST-1 planets may have developed like Venus, making them too hot to host water. TRAPPIST-1e may be the only planet in the system still hospitable to life, but without more data, it’s impossible to confirm.