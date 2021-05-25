The Sun, our solar system’s star

Where did the Sun come from?

The Sun formed 4.6 billion years ago from a gigantic collapsing cloud of hydrogen gas and dust. The leftover material from the Sun’s formation—a mere 0.2%—evolved into the solar system we know today. The Sun's enormous gravity, about 28 times stronger than Earth’s, produces temperatures of 15 million degrees Celsius (about 27 million degrees Fahrenheit) at its core and substantial pressure to fuse hydrogen to helium. This process releases staggering amounts of energy in the form of light and heat.

Why research the Sun?

The Sun’s heat and light make life on Earth possible, which would otherwise be a cold, deserted planet. It drives many of Earth’s phenomena, from providing energy for plants and algae that form the basis of many food chains to influencing ocean currents and weather patterns that change with seasons.

We study the Sun to learn about the universe at large. The Sun is the only star we can examine up close. Knowing what mechanisms drive it gives us insights into processes in and around other stars, including the energetic supernovae and black hole kind. Learning how the Sun affects hundreds of billions of kilometers of surrounding space teaches us about how its activity affects Earth, and about the possibilities of life on planets around other stars.

What is solar wind?

Space isn’t actually empty. Earth and the planets in our solar system lie in the extended atmosphere of the Sun. Our star doesn’t just emit light and heat but also an incessant stream of charged, energetic particles called the solar wind. Like an inflating balloon, the solar wind carries the Sun’s magnetic field well beyond Pluto. We can see the beginning of the Sun’s extended atmosphere, the corona, during a total solar eclipse.

Solar wind races through the solar system at no less than hundreds of kilometers per second, slamming everything in its way. It strips away the atmospheres of planets like Venus and Mars and causes comets to develop ion tails that follow its direction.

When the solar wind reaches Earth, our magnetic field largely deflects it, protecting us from its harmful radiation. Sometimes when the solar wind is slightly more intense, some of its particles pierce through and reach Earth’s atmosphere, creating beautiful glowing auroras. But a more vicious solar wind can wreak havoc.

