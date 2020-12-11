Your guide to future total solar eclipses

How do you view a total solar eclipse?

Planning is critical when it comes to viewing total solar eclipses. Make your travel decisions early and create a plan of action for the event of poor weather.

It is also crucial that the viewer have proper eye protection during total solar eclipses. There is a brief time during totality when it is safe to look at a total solar eclipse with the naked eye, but it is imperative that viewers use eye protection during all other parts of the eclipse and at all times during partial or annular solar eclipses. Sunglasses are not sufficient protection for looking directly at the Sun. Viewers should acquire specialized eclipse glasses ahead of the event. Welder's glasses are also a good option, provided that they are grade #14 or darker.

It is very dangerous to look at the Sun through unfiltered telescopes, binoculars, cameras, and other optical devices. Filters are available to safely view the Sun through optical devices, provided that they are correctly used.

Another fun way to view solar eclipses, which is well-suited to children, is to use simple pinhole projection techniques. Pinhole projectors are easy to make. Simply poke a small hole in a piece of paper or cardboard and cast an image of the Sun onto a sidewalk or a piece of paper through the hole. You can achieve a similar effect by placing one hand on top of the other, with fingers partially spread, to use the gaps between fingers as pinhole projectors. In either case, the pinhole will cast an image of the Sun that will allow you to safely view the solar eclipse's progress.

There are seven upcoming total solar eclipses that occur through the end of the 2020s. Make plans early to ensure that your eclipse viewing is unstressful and safe.

