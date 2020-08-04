Your Guide to NASA's MAVEN mission

MAVEN is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program, an unprecedented, multi-decade campaign to comprehensively understand Mars and its suitability to host past or present life. Within just weeks of arriving at Mars, MAVEN observed oxygen, carbon and hydrogen escaping from the planet’s atmosphere into space. These atoms were once part of carbon dioxide and water vapor molecules near the surface.

MAVEN found that Mars’ atmospheric loss is primarily driven by the Sun. The Sun emits a stream of hot, highly energetic particles collectively known as the solar wind. When this solar wind hits the unprotected Martian atmosphere, it imparts energy to atmospheric atoms and molecules, giving them enough velocity to escape the planet's gravity. MAVEN learned that the solar wind penetrates more deeply into Mars’ atmosphere than previously thought.

Because of its egg-shaped orbit, Mars is closer to the Sun at some points than others. MAVEN discovered that Mars lost 10 times more hydrogen at the nearest points than at its farthest, mostly due to increased sunlight and solar wind.