Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

Experience the Total Solar Eclipse

April 8, 2024

Experience the Total Solar Eclipse

April 8, 2024

Explore the 2024 map

The Americas will also see a rare annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. See the stunning ring of fire in the sky.

Explore the 2023 map
Total solar eclipse showing solar corona

See it in person!

Join us for Eclipse-O-Rama 2024, our two-day festival in Fredericksburg, Texas. Featuring music, science, lodging, and more! Details coming soon. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for updates.

Get Updates
Bill Nye wearing eclipse glasses

View safely

Eclipse glasses are the safest way to experience the solar eclipse. Our limited-edition glasses are ISO compliant and CE certified. Get yours today!

Get Paper Glasses Premium Plastic Set

Learn about solar eclipses

Total solar eclipse 2024: Why it’s worth getting into the path of totality

Are your solar eclipse glasses safe?

A checklist for what to expect during the 2024 total solar eclipse

A guide to eclipse vocabulary

Want to experience the 2024 total solar eclipse? Here are some tips.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

More Eclipse Articles
montage of different phases of total solar eclipse

Eclipses for kids

Coming Soon: The Planetary Society and the National Park Service Junior Ranger eclipse explorer program

How to Make a Pinhole Projector

Solar eclipses explained