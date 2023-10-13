Pasadena, CA (October 2, 2023) — In anticipation of the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, and the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, The Planetary Society has partnered with the National Park Service to launch a renewed Eclipse Explorer Junior Ranger booklet.

Packed with interactive activities and featuring Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, and CaLisa Lee, Planetary Society volunteer, the booklet serves as a comprehensive guide for young explorers interested in the upcoming celestial events, with each activity thoughtfully designed to suit children aged 5-10. The booklet is a refreshed version from the 2017 total solar eclipse that was wildly popular with young explorers.

"A solar eclipse is an unforgettable experience,” Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, said. “We’re once again partnering with the National Park Service to provide educational materials and create educational moments. An eclipse is a fantastic opportunity for kids to understand and appreciate our place in space. And everyone, please, wear those special glasses!"

Children who complete the booklet's activities can proudly earn their badge and official certification as a Junior Ranger. As an added bonus, each booklet comes equipped with an eclipse viewer, ensuring participants can safely view both eclipses.

The collaboration combines the National Park Service's renowned night sky programs with The Planetary Society’s specialized insights on space, offering a rich and enlightening experience for all participants.

While booklets and badges will be available in participating U.S. National Parks, quantities are limited. Call ahead or visit the website of your park destination to confirm availability.

