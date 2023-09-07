Are your solar eclipse glasses safe?

Aside from being sure they come from a reputable source, there are ways to check that your solar eclipse glasses are safe and in good condition. Make sure that the lenses aren’t scratched, torn, or punctured, and that they aren’t coming loose from the cardboard frame. If your solar eclipse glasses are in poor condition, don’t use them.

You can also sometimes tell if a pair of eclipse glasses that claims to be ISO-compliant isn’t really safe by trying them on and looking at bright objects other than the Sun. First, try looking at things like a shaded lamp in your home. If you can see that light, your eclipse glasses aren’t strong enough. If you try this and can’t see the light, try looking at something brighter like a bare lightbulb. This should appear dim through a safe solar lens. If that works, you can try glancing at the Sun through your eclipse glasses. If you find it uncomfortably bright, out of focus, and/or surrounded by a bright haze, this is another sign that your eclipse glasses aren’t safe.

Common alternatives that you should avoid

You may have heard people say that other materials can be used in place of eclipse glasses, but this is almost always untrue. The AAS has specifically identified the following as commonly suggested alternatives that are unsafe:



Ordinary sunglasses or multiple pairs of sunglasses stacked on top of each other

Neutral density or polarizing filters, such as those made for camera lenses

Smoked glass

Photographic or X-ray film (unexposed, exposed, or developed)

Emergency blankets

Potato-chip bags

DVDs

Some of these filters may seem to dim the Sun to the point that it’s comfortable to look at, but you might still be exposing your eyes to damaging infrared and ultraviolet rays. These rays can harm both your cornea (at the front of your eye) and the retina (in the back).

The only alternative to solar eclipse glasses that NASA and the AAS say is safe are welder's glasses rated 14 or higher.

How to enjoy a solar eclipse without glasses

If you can’t find solar eclipse glasses, you can still enjoy the celestial spectacle in other ways.

During eclipses many communities have star parties, sometimes organized by amateur astronomy groups, local observatories, and organizations like The Planetary Society. If you get a chance to attend a star party for an eclipse, you could see it through a telescope that’s been fitted with a solar lens for safely viewing the Sun.

If you don’t have a star party nearby, you can still enjoy interesting phenomena that happen during an eclipse and see the eclipse itself indirectly. During a partial eclipse or the parts of a total eclipse before and after the Moon completely obscures the Sun, you can see the crescent shape of the Sun through shadows. Try holding a colander up to the Sun and looking at its shadow on pavement or a piece of paper on the ground; you’ll see that each hole in the colander looks like a crescent instead of a circle.