Hera launches to study the aftermath of an asteroid deflection test

“One goal is to measure the mass of Dimorphos, which we need to understand how efficient the impact was,” said Küppers. Another goal is to determine whether the impact formed a crater or was strong enough to deform the entire moonlet. The mission’s investigations of Dimorphos and Didymos will also help scientists better understand asteroids throughout the Solar System, including any that could someday threaten Earth. It will also be the first mission with the primary purpose of studying a binary asteroid system, potentially uncovering insights into how pairs like this form.

About six weeks after arriving at the target asteroids, Hera will deploy two CubeSats called Milani and Juventas that may try to land on Dimorphos and possibly Didymos to measure the chemical makeup of their surfaces and probe their subsurfaces.

“If they land and bounce back and go away into space, I think it would still be a success,” said Küppers. “We would learn a lot from the way they interact with the surface.”

Hera might end its mission with a similarly unpredictable experiment by attempting to land on Dimorphos, although this possibility is still under consideration by the mission team.