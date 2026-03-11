Why do some planets have rings and others don't?
Written by
Kate Howells
•
Science Review by Asa Stahl, PhD
March 11, 2026
Made of billions of pieces of ice and rock, Saturn’s rings stretch an astonishing 282,000 kilometers (175,000 miles) from the planet, making them visible from Earth through small telescopes and binoculars. This cosmic adornment is what Saturn is famous for — but it’s not actually unique to that planet.
In our Solar System, three other planets have ring systems: Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune. On top of that, the dwarf planets Haumea and Quaoar have rings, as does the asteroid Chariklo. As observation tools improve, astronomers continue to discover more worlds with faint rings.
But not every world has rings, and even the most iconic ringed planet will someday lose them.
What are rings made of?
Planetary rings are made of rocky material, ice, and dust — the same stuff as planets, moons, asteroids, and comets. That’s no coincidence. Everything in the Solar System, other than the Sun, comes from the disk of material that formed around the Sun as it was born.
Ring system composition can differ from planet to planet. Saturn's rings are mostly made of water ice, with pieces ranging from the size of a speck of dust to a house.
Jupiter's rings are made primarily of extremely fine, dark dust particles, with very little ice. This makes them much more difficult to see than Saturn’s bright, reflective rings.
Around Uranus are rings of larger chunks, ranging in size from gravel to boulders. Despite being made of bigger stuff than Jupiter’s, Uranus’s rings are still extremely hard to see because of their dark color. Scientists don’t yet know exactly what they’re made of, but one possibility is a mixture of ice and organic compounds darkened by irradiation.
Neptune’s rings are somewhat in between Jupiter’s and Uranus’ in their composition, with dark material in a mix of fine dust and larger particles.
There’s variety among the ring systems of smaller Solar System bodies, too, but most contain ice and rocky material.
How do planets get their rings?
There is still some debate about how planets and other bodies get rings. Perhaps surprisingly, even Saturn’s famous rings are still a little mysterious.
For a long time, scientists thought that Saturn’s rings were made of material left over from the formation of the Solar System and created soon after the planet itself came together.
However, NASA’s Cassini mission’s measurements of Saturn’s rings showed that their mass is lower than expected, which could mean they are as little as 10 million years old — very young, in cosmic terms. Rings can be depleted over time as their planet’s gravity pulls material in, so for Saturn’s rings to be original remnants of the Solar System’s formation would mean they’d had to have been much larger in the past.
This could be true, but simpler explanations exist — specifically, that Saturn’s rings could have been formed more recently by smaller objects like comets, asteroids, or small moons. Simulations suggest that objects like these could have collided near the planet, their debris spreading into the rings. Alternatively, small bodies could have been sucked in and then torn apart by the planet’s powerful gravity. These explanations would also explain the near purity of the rings’ icy composition better than the primordial ring theory: If the rings were 4.5 billion years old, they would have gotten “dirty” by now, by accumulating dark material from meteorites and interplanetary dust. It is still possible, however, that the rings could be ancient but continuously "cleaned" by new icy material, keeping them bright despite their age.
One thing we do know for certain is that some of Saturn’s rings are fed by its moons. Cassini confirmed that a lot of the material for the E-ring — a diffuse ring outside the bright, main rings — comes from icy particles venting from the moon Enceladus. Cassini also found that many of Saturn’s inner rings are made of particles from the moons that orbit within them, likely blasted off by micrometeoroid impacts.
This is similar to how Jupiter’s rings are formed. Scientists think that the thin Jovian rings are in a constant state of decay and replenishment. While material is constantly falling into Jupiter’s atmosphere, new material is steadily added to the rings from meteoroid impacts on the small inner moons Metis, Adrastea, Thebe, and Amalthea.
Uranus and Neptune’s rings are less well understood, but the leading idea is that they formed from the debris of small moons that were shattered by collisions or gravitational disruption.
The Roche limit
A major factor in how planets form rings is called the Roche limit.
When an object orbits a planet, there are two gravitational forces at work: the pull of the planet, and the satellite object’s own gravity that holds its matter together. When a satellite orbits close enough, the gravitational pull of the planet can compromise that self-gravity. This can lead to the smaller object being ripped apart as the side of it nearer to the planet gets pulled on more than the far side.
The conditions in which an orbiting object will be ripped apart is called the Roche limit, and it mainly depends on distance from a planet. Within that limit, loose material also doesn’t coalesce into a solid object like a moon. The Roche limit of a planet (or dwarf planet, or smaller body) depends primarily on its size and density. However, the size, density, and material composition of an orbiting object are also all factors in whether it will be torn up within the Roche limit. Saturn, for example, has “ring moons” — tiny moons that orbit within its rings. These likely have enough material strength to withstand Saturn’s gravitational effects, at least temporarily.
More massive planets have larger Roche limits, meaning there is a bigger area within which objects are torn apart. This is part of why the giant outer planets of our Solar System all have ring systems.
Smaller worlds like Haumea have correspondingly smaller Roche limits. This doesn’t mean they can’t form rings, as proven by the ringed dwarf planets and asteroids mentioned earlier. Instead, it requires a bit more coincidence — perhaps a collision that left debris orbiting the object within the Roche limit, preventing it from coalescing into a solid object.
Why don’t all planets have rings?
If tiny worlds like dwarf planets and asteroids can have rings, why don’t Mercury, Venus, Earth, or Mars? In short, we don’t fully know.
Their Roche limits are smaller, meaning there is less area in which rings could form. They have very few moons compared to the outer planets, meaning there is less likelihood of small impacts generating debris to form ring systems. However, as small bodies like Haumea and Chariklo prove, having a tiny Roche limit can still lead to the formation of rings.
There is no single conclusive explanation for the lack of rings around the inner planets. For rings to form anywhere requires a combination of the right materials being present within the Roche limit, and that might involve coincidence as much as any other criteria.
It’s possible that the inner planets may have had rings at some points in their history, and we just live in a time when they don’t. After all, Saturn’s rings likely haven’t been around forever, and research actually suggests that they’ll disappear in as little as 100 million years. Mars may actually also gain a ring; its tiny moon Phobos is expected to eventually be torn apart.
The bottom line is that planetary rings are as enigmatic and fleeting as they are beautiful. All the more reason to appreciate the ones we’ve got.
