Enceladus, Saturn’s moon with a hidden ocean

While it’s not Saturn’s biggest moon (that distinction belongs to Titan) or even its closest satellite, Enceladus makes a strong case for being one of its host planet’s most captivating worlds. Not every moon can boast that it creates its own planetary ring, if a moon could boast at all.

Even more surprisingly, somewhere beneath the so-called “tiger stripes” of Enceladus’ icy crust is an ocean that harbors the ingredients necessary for life. Though a few spacecraft have studied Enceladus in the past — most recently, NASA’s Cassini — so much about it remains a mystery. By peeling back the layers of this tiny, fissured world, we can learn about the building blocks of life and how it may exist outside Earth.



Why do we study Enceladus?

In 2015, Cassini made a groundbreaking discovery after plunging through one of Enceladus’ plumes, a massive spray of water vapor gushing from the moon into space. Within the plume, Cassini detected molecular hydrogen, a gas that has been described as “candy for microbes.” Cassini scientists concluded that Enceladus’ plumes contain material from the moon’s underground ocean, which is pushed up by hydrothermal vents on the seafloor. Material then ejects out through the tiger stripes.

Cassini didn’t detect life on Enceladus. But it did confirm the moon has the right components for life: water, energy sources from hydrothermal vents, and certain chemicals (e.g. carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen). At this point there are many more questions than answers about Enceladus’ ocean and what it might hold — it’s a good reason to someday go back.

