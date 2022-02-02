Cassini, the mission that revealed Saturn

How Cassini worked

Cassini was one of the largest and most complex interplanetary spacecraft ever, weighing in at 5,600 kilograms (12,300 pounds) at launch. That included 32.7 kilograms (72 pounds) of plutonium to power the spacecraft and its instruments. Cassini had 12 scientific instruments divided into three sets of tools.

The first of these was the optical remote sensing suite, which included cameras to observe the Saturn system in infrared, visible and ultraviolet light. This allowed researchers to create maps of the composition and textures of the planet’s atmosphere, rings and moons.

The second set of instruments was concerned with fields, particles and waves. Most of these measured the medium through which the spacecraft traveled, including charged particles and dust from the atmospheres of Saturn and Titan. There were also two instruments to measure and map Saturn’s magnetic field and how it interacts with other fields in the area, and one to measure radio signals coming from Saturn.

The third and smallest set included radar to pierce through Titan’s hazy atmosphere, as well as a radio science system. The spacecraft’s communication antennae would send radio waves through objects in the Saturn system to Earth and examine how they changed.



Cassini also carried with it the Huygens probe, which had its own set of six scientific instruments to examine Titan’s atmosphere as it fell to the surface.

Major discoveries at Saturn

Cassini provided a wealth of data on Saturn, enough for researchers to analyze for decades to come. It measured the rotation rate of the planet — which proved to be more complicated than anyone had suspected — using several different mechanisms, as well as the difference between the overall rotation and atmospheric motion.

That atmospheric motion included enormous storms and jet streams that we’d never seen up close before, in addition to colossal hurricanes at the planet’s poles. The craft also found lightning, taking the first videos of lightning on any planet beyond Earth. It also greatly deepened our understanding of the atmospheric makeup of the planet.