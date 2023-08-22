Animals may think it’s time for bed

Throughout recorded history, citizens and scientists have noticed strange animal behavior during total solar eclipses. During the 2017 total solar eclipse in Columbia, South Carolina, scientists monitored the behavior of 17 mammals, birds, and reptiles at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. They reported that 75% of the animals responded to the sudden darkening of the sky, with most “engaging in their established evening or nighttime behaviors.”

Other observations of altered animal behavior during a total solar eclipse include spiders disassembling their webs, and fish swimming more slowly.

Temperatures will drop

Perhaps not surprisingly, with the heat of the Sun temporarily blocked by the Moon, temperatures will drop. According to NASA you can expect a drop of about 5 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit) depending on the humidity and cloud cover at your location.

You can connect with your ancestors

Solar eclipses were already happening when humans emerged on Earth. Our awe-inspired ancestors often tried to ascribe meaning to what they saw.

One such example: a solar eclipse in 585 B.C.E. stopped a war between the Lydians and Medes, two peoples who lived in present-day Turkey. The war had raged for five years, until in the midst of a battle, “day was suddenly turned to night.” The two armies stopped fighting and made peace with one another.

This is your last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until 2044

While there will be more total solar eclipses around the world in the coming years, this will be your last chance to see one in the contiguous United States for 20 years. On Aug. 23, 2044, a total solar eclipse will begin in Greenland, sweep through Canada, and end as the Sun sets in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

During the 2044 eclipse, the path of totality will only touch three states. Conditions in the U.S. for the 2024 eclipse will be far better, with the path of totality stretching from Texas to Maine. Find a viewing location near you and don’t miss out on this rare cosmic spectacle!