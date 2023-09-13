A guide to eclipse vocabulary

If you’re getting ready to witness an eclipse, you’ll encounter some vocabulary that you might not know. Here is your complete guide to the terminology used to talk about total solar eclipses, partial and annular solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, and more.

Basic eclipse terms

Syzygy: The technical term for when three objects in space (like the Sun, Earth, and Moon) line up. (Pronunciation of this one is tricky: it sounds like “si-zuh-jee.”)

Umbra: The central, darkest part of the Moon or Earth’s shadow.

Penumbra: The outer, lighter part of the Moon or Earth’s shadow where there is still partial illumination.

Occultation/Obscuration: The state of being hidden from view, like when the Sun is obscured or occulted by the Moon.

