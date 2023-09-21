Want to experience the 2024 total solar eclipse? Here are some tips.

Picking a location

With a path of totality that stretches from Mexico to Canada, there are seemingly endless places where you can watch the eclipse. If you are fortunate enough to live in the path of totality, it may be best to stay right where you are, said Kate Russo, an author, psychologist, and eclipse chaser who helps communities plan for eclipses.

Any given location on Earth only experiences a total solar eclipse every 375 years. “So that's once every 375 years on average, in your special place,” she said. “Do you want to miss that?”

Everyone else will have to travel. The Eclipse Company has an interactive map that shows the duration of totality and the odds of cloudy skies for any location. The point of maximum eclipse falls near the city of Nazas, Mexico, which will enjoy 4 minutes and 28 seconds of totality with just a 41% chance of clouds.

But you don’t have to travel to Nazas for a good show. In the U.S., Texas has locations with just a few seconds less of totality, and fifty-fifty chances of a cloud-free sky.

Russo recommends looking at cities and towns along the path that have good road networks spidering out in multiple directions, in case you need to make a last-minute change of plans and want to decrease your odds of getting stuck in traffic.

“Always have a plan B,” she said.

David Baron, a journalist and the author of American Eclipse, advised that while clear skies and the length of totality are important factors, you also shouldn’t forget to enjoy yourself.

“You want this to be a fun experience,” he said. “If there's some place in the path of totality that has meaning to you, where you used to go when you were a kid, or where you've got friends, that's important. That's meaningful.”