Solar System History 101

The Planets Form

While the infant Sun was still collecting material to start fusing hydrogen, tiny dust particles in the disk around it randomly collided and stuck to each other, growing in just a few years to objects hundreds of meters across. This process continued for several thousands of years, forming kilometer-sized objects big enough to gravitationally attract each other. This led to more collisions and accretions, forming Moon-sized protoplanets in less than a million years.

In the inner, hotter part of the solar disk, the planets grew primarily from rocks and metals because it was too warm for water and other volatiles—substances that evaporate at room temperature—to condense. Up to hundreds of these worlds collided and combined in the inner solar system for about 100 million years until only four large bodies remained: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The inner planets didn’t get as big as the outer planets because the percentage of rocks and metals available in the Universe—and thus our solar system’s starting materials—is lower compared to hydrogen, helium and volatiles like water ice.

Just after this point we think a Mars-sized planet collided with Earth. The resulting debris coalesced to form the Moon. Mercury may have experienced a high-speed collision with another planet that stripped off Mercury’s outer layer, which would explain why the planet’s core makes up so much of its volume. The resulting debris may have spread out into space instead of forming a moon.

In the outer, cooler part of the disk, gases and water ice were dominant. The Sun’s weaker gravitational influence in this region, combined with the presence of significantly more material, meant protoplanets there grew faster and became large enough to attract light elements like hydrogen and helium. Jupiter formed less than 3 million years after the birth of the solar system, making it the eldest planet.

Saturn formed shortly after, amassing less material since Jupiter gobbled such a large portion of the outer disk. With little hydrogen and helium left, the next planets to form––Uranus and Neptune––accumulated more ices like water and ammonia. This is why we call them ice giants. Some simulations show that additional ice giants may have formed that were later kicked out of our solar system.

Jupiter didn’t allow planets to form in the asteroid belt as its gravity pulled on dozens of Moon-and Mars-sized baby planets there, causing them to either collide and shatter with other bodies or leave the region. This process took a few ten million years after Jupiter’s formation, leaving the asteroid belt with only small bodies of rock, ice and metal that collectively weigh less than 1% of Earth’s mass. Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt, is considered an outlier because it has plenty of organics and water ice, which means it likely formed farther away and then migrated into the belt.

Small Worlds Stick Together

While the inner terrestrial planets were forming, baby planets beyond Neptune were colliding and sticking together to form planet-like worlds like Pluto and lumpy, icy bodies like Arrokoth. These objects formed what we now know as the Kuiper belt, though the belt was much denser than it is today. Just as Earth’s Moon formed after a collision between Earth and another world, similar smashups in the Kuiper belt created moons, some of which are relatively large. This may have been the case with Pluto and Charon.

Jupiter’s huge mass attracted a dense disk of material that eventually coalesced into 4 planet-like moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. Saturn’s moon Titan formed the same way. Some outer planet moons like Triton at Neptune may have been independent worlds captured by the giant planets’ gravity fields.

That, as far as we know, was the end of the beginning. Planets and other small worlds didn’t grow any further as the young Sun’s strong solar wind blew most of the leftover dust and gas into interstellar space.