Your guide to MMX, Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration mission

Why do we need MMX?

There’s a lot we don’t know a lot about the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos. They are small and lumpy, with Phobos measuring just 22 kilometers (14 miles) across and Deimos even more compact at 13 kilometers (8 miles) wide.

While it’s possible Phobos and Deimos are asteroids captured by Mars’ gravity, their circular orbits suggest they formed from debris knocked into space from Mars itself. In our solar system’s early days, asteroids and comets bombarded the inner planets, possibly bringing to Earth water and organics—two key ingredients for life. Mars may have been similarly impacted, with the resulting orbital debris becoming rings that clumped into small moons. It’s possible Mars’ gravity tore the innermost moon into rings again, and that Phobos is a product of an ongoing ring-moon cycle!

Figuring out how Phobos and Deimos formed would give scientists another data point in determining what happened in the inner solar system before life arose on Earth. Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration mission, or MMX, will survey the moons and bring a sample of Phobos back to Earth. If the moons came from a giant impact on Mars, the resulting heat and energy should have removed most traces of water. If the moons are captured asteroids, they should have substantial water and organic materials like we find on similar small worlds.

MMX is also a technology demonstration mission. Phobos will be one of the farthest worlds we’ve collected samples from, and MMX will have to travel deep within Mars’ gravitational influence to collect them. Phobos itself has just enough gravity to require careful maneuvering to keep MMX from landing too hard, but not enough gravity to keep the spacecraft from bouncing if it doesn’t absorb the impact properly.

Studying Phobos using MMX’s remote sensing instruments will tell us a lot, and the samples it returns to Earth will tell us even more. Despite impressive technology advances for robotic space missions, certain science questions can only be answered by tools that are too large, heavy, and power-hungry to fly on spacecraft. Furthermore, the samples are likely to contain diverse bits and pieces of Mars from across the planet, thrown into orbit by meteorites. In a way, MMX will be the first Mars sample return mission, beating out NASA and the European Space Agency by at least 2 years!