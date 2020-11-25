Moon Features You Can See From Earth

How well do you know the Moon?

Learning the names of the features on our cosmic companion is a great way to connect with the universe. Whether you live in a busy city with light-flooded skies or a rural area with views of the Milky Way, the Moon is one of the easiest things to see in the night sky.

We created a guide to help you identify the many lunar features you can see with the unaided eye. You can find several versions of the guide below.

Try it out! Go outside and look at the Moon tonight to see how many features you can recognize. How do their appearances change as the Moon progresses through its monthly phases? What additional details can you see with a telescope or binoculars?

The guide is free for printing and distribution with attribution, and we hope you'll share it widely to get more people interested in space exploration! The picture of the Moon itself was created with images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

