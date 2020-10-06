Your Guide to NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

Why We Need the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

The Moon’s splotchy features tell an important story. After the Moon formed 4.5 billion years ago, asteroids and comets pummeled the inner solar system, possibly bringing water and the ingredients for life to early Earth. These objects scarred the Moon, along with later volcanic eruptions and meteor impacts, creating a well-preserved record of our solar system’s origin story hanging in the night sky.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, LRO, is a key tool for deciphering that story. From lunar orbit it maps the Moon’s surface and composition to help scientists figure out the chain of events that created the Moon we see today. LRO also studies the Moon’s polar regions, where water ice exists in permanently shadowed craters. This is important not only from a scientific perspective—how did the water get there, and how does it relate to Earth’s water?—but also for future human explorers that could mine the ice for air, water, and rocket propellant.

LRO launched in 2009 on a mission to create high-resolution topography maps for future NASA astronauts under the agency’s now-cancelled Constellation program. It completed that task in 2010 and was transferred to NASA’s science division, though data the spacecraft collects is still vital for planning future exploration missions.

Sharing the rocket ride to the Moon was LCROSS, the Lunar CRater Observation and Sensing Satellite. Mission planners deliberately crashed the rocket’s upper stage near the Moon’s south pole, kicking a 350-ton plume of debris into space. LCROSS flew through the plume and found a water content of 5.6% before impacting a few minutes after the rocket stage.