Can the Moon be upside down?

This difference is pretty easy to intuitively understand. The complicated part is what happens when you move closer to the equator.

It’s important to note here that the Moon doesn’t orbit the Earth perfectly in line with our equator. There are a few things going on here: the Earth’s axis is tilted, the Moon’s orbit is tilted, and everything is always moving and changing. But for simplicity’s sake, let’s pretend that the Moon orbits the Earth around the equator. This will make it easier to understand without changing any major conclusions about how we see the Moon from different latitudes.

In this case, if you were standing somewhere along the Earth’s equator, as the Earth rotated the Moon would rise in the east, pass directly overhead, and then set in the west. From this perspective, as the Moon rose it would have a top and bottom relative to the horizon like it does from any perspective on Earth. But after passing directly overhead, the Moon would set on the opposite side of the sky from where it rose. At that point, it would have the opposite orientation compared to the horizon. So if you asked a person who lived on the equator which part of the Moon was the top, they would have to ask you “at what time?”

Another strange thing about seeing the Moon from this perspective is that its orientation when it rose and set would both look sideways compared to what you’d see nearer either of the poles.

