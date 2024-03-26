Should you be worried about solar storms?

The danger of a major solar storm is now at its highest in over a decade. As the Sun reaches the peak of its activity cycle, the odds of such a storm hitting Earth rise along with its associated risks, including blackouts, disabled satellites, and damaged cell phones and GPS networks. In the most extreme scenarios, some power grids could be knocked out for weeks or even months.

But that is the worst case. With the right precautions, solar activity could be a net positive for humanity, as it constantly protects us against harmful radiation from beyond the Solar System. Whether we risk the dangers or reap the benefits of living with the Sun will come down to the same thing: our ability to predict and prepare for what our star is going to do next.

Solar flares, solar storms, and the danger to Earth

“The Sun will do what the Sun wants,” says Nour Rouafi, project scientist for NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission.

Quebec learned this lesson in 1989, when a solar storm knocked out the province’s power for nine hours. The U.S. military experienced it in 1972, when solar activity triggered dozens of mines floating off the coast of Vietnam. And almost the entire world witnessed it in 1859 when, for about a day, the aurora borealis glowed so bright that it could be seen as far south as Colombia. People in the U.S. read newspapers by the light in the sky. Gold miners woke up in the middle of the night, thinking it was morning, and started making breakfast.

The 1859 geomagnetic storm, now known as the Carrington Event, was the strongest in recorded history. It was caused when a wave of magnetized plasma launched from the Sun, traveling at over 2,000 kilometers per second (about 1,500 miles per second), and then hit Earth. The wave of plasma, called a coronal mass ejection (or CME), led Earth’s magnetic field to release terawatts of power in response.